By Sonia Oxley
| WIGAN, England
WIGAN, England Jan 16 Manchester City
re-established a three-point lead at the top of the Premier
League as Edin Dzeko headed the winner in a 1-0 victory at
bottom club Wigan Athletic on Monday.
After dominating possession with their trademark swift
passing, City's breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when David
Silva floated in a free kick that Dzeko nodded past Wigan keeper
Ali Al Habsi.
City, who had been suffering a blip since the start of the
new year with one win and three defeats in all competitions,
were still far from their blistering best but held firm against
a spirited Wigan to take the points.
City moved on to 51 points from 21 games, three ahead of
champions Manchester United. Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who
visit City on Sunday, are a further two points behind.
