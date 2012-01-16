* Dzeko scores winner at bottom club Wigan
* City go three points clear at top of table
(Writes through, adds quotes)
By Sonia Oxley
WIGAN, England, Jan 16 Edin Dzeko's
first-half header lifted Manchester City three points clear at
the top of the Premier League as the leaders swapped flair for
functionality in a gritty 1-0 win at bottom club Wigan Athletic
on Monday.
It was not pretty and did not produce the sackfuls of goals
City have often managed this season but three points from a
scrappy game at a cold and sparse DW Stadium are exactly what
teams eke out on their way to championships.
"This evening it was important to take three points, I think
that we played well in the first half an hour and after (that)
so-so," City manager Roberto Mancini told a news conference.
"We had three or four incredible chances to score the second
goal but we didn't score ... in this moment it is important to
get three points, this month it is important to do the maximum
points we can get."
City, who had been suffering a blip since the start of the
new year with one win and three defeats in all competitions,
knew they could not afford a slip-up after Manchester United
pulled level with them on points on Saturday.
After dominating possession with their trademark swift
passing, City's breakthrough came in the 22nd minute when David
Silva floated in a free kick that the towering Dzeko nodded past
Wigan keeper Ali Al Habsi.
Silva returned from the ankle injury that kept him out of
last week's 1-0 defeat by Liverpool in the first leg of their
League Cup semi-final and a little of the dynamism that has torn
apart so many teams also came back, in the first half at least.
Wigan, though, had their chances against a City defence
missing suspended Vincent Kompany but anything they engineered,
such as two long-range shots by James McArthur, was more
opportunistic than some of the slick moves crafted by their
opponents.
The hosts started the second half brightly before City
rediscovered their rhythm and should have scored when Sergio
Aguero did all the hard work by dribbling past several Wigan
players and the keeper only for Dzeko to fluff his shot.
Silva was then denied by Al Habsi's quick reflexes and City
keeper Joe Hart dived well to block James McCarthy's low shot as
a spirited Wigan sensed they could still snatch something.
HOPPING MAD
City manager Roberto Mancini was literally hopping mad
shortly before the end when Wigan's Maynor Figueroa handled the
ball near the halfway line when he was the last man, denying
Aguero from running clear through on goal.
Having accused Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney of
encouraging the referee to send off Kompany in their FA Cup
meeting earlier this month, Mancini adopted a similar approach
over Figueroa by waving an imaginary card in the air.
Asked if he felt the Honduran left back should have been
shown a red card rather than the yellow he received, Mancini
replied: "Next question, please."
He said it was perfectly "normal" to react as he had done to
the incident and said it was different for a manager to act that
way compared to a player.
"I am on the bench, it's different from one player that is
near the referee," he said.
Wigan manager Roberto Martinez, whose side are rooted to the
bottom of the table with 15 points and who have not won at home
since Aug. 27, denied a red card should have been shown.
"I don't think it was a goal-scoring opportunity," he told a
news conference.
City moved on to 51 points from 21 games, three ahead of
champions Manchester United. Third-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who
visit City on Sunday, are a further two points behind.
Mancini was hoping striker Mario Balotelli and defender
Micah Richards, who missed the short journey to Wigan with minor
injuries, would be back in time for that game against Spurs.
He will also be hoping Silva, the inspiration behind so many
of City's moves up the field before he was taken off in the
second half, will be back to full fitness soon.
"David is an important player for us but he is not 100
percent, he was tired after 55/60 minutes," Mancini said.
(Editing by Ed Osmond/Patrick Johnston; To query or comment on
this story email: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)