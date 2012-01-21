Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
LONDON Jan 21 Norwich City deprived fourth-placed Chelsea of the chance to close the gap on the Premier League pacesetters when they drew 0-0 at Carrow Road in the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday.
Chelsea moved to 41 points, 10 behind leaders Manchester City who face third-placed Tottenham Hotspur at home on Sunday.
The visitors had the better scoring chances but Spain striker Fernando Torres, who has now gone nearly 15 hours without a goal, fluffed the best one of the 18 they created when he sliced wide shortly being substituted late in the game.
Norwich underlined their right to a place among the elite after winning promotion with a sound defensive display, their first clean sheet of the season, and the point kept them in ninth place on 29 points, at least until the seven afternoon matches take place. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.