* Swansea climb to eighth after 3-0 win
* Bottom club Wigan held 1-1 by West Brom
By Tony Jimenez
LONDON, March 17 Iceland midfielder Gylfi
Sigurdsson produced his second two-goal blast in three games to
inspire promoted Swansea City to an emphatic 3-0 win at Fulham
in the Premier League on Saturday.
In the day's other league game, bottom club Wigan Athletic
were held 1-1 at home by West Bromwich Albion.
Manchester United travel to relegation-threatened
Wolverhampton Wanderers (1330 GMT) on Sunday and mid-table
Norwich City visit sixth-placed Newcastle United (1600).
Sigurdsson, signed by Swansea on loan in January from German
club Hoffenheim, followed up his double against Wigan this month
by scoring in the 36th and 66th minutes as Brendan Rodgers's
team clinched a third successive victory.
Joe Allen was also on target in the 77th minute at Craven
Cottage to lift Swansea to eighth in the table with 39 points
from 29 matches. Fulham occupy 11th position on 36.
Sigurdsson glanced in a close-range header to open the
scoring after a centre by Wayne Routledge was knocked back
across goal by Scott Sinclair.
Swansea went 2-0 up when Sigurdsson side-footed the ball
past keeper Mark Schwarzer and Allen made sure of maximum points
with a curling right-foot shot following a mistake by Fulham
defender Philippe Senderos.
"This was our biggest game of the season purely because it
came on the back of last week's win over Manchester City,"
Rodgers told Sky Sports.
PROUD DAY
"We don't want our players just to raise their game against
the big teams and I thought they were absolutely phenomenal
today. It's a very proud day for us all, players, fans and
management team."
At Wigan, James McArthur gave the home team a 54th-minute
advantage after good work on the wing by Victor Moses.
Wigan, however, were wasteful in front of goal throughout
and their former midfielder Paul Scharner headed West Brom's
equaliser midway through the second half.
Scharner's goal was the only effort on target all game from
West Brom.
"In many ways we feel a sense of footballing injustice
because we created chance after chance," said Wigan manager
Roberto Martinez. "We could have won by three or four goals,
that's how dominant we were.
"Unfortunately there have been too many times this season
when our play has not been reflected in the scoreline. That's
our big frustration."
Victory would have taken Martinez's team out of the
relegation zone and they will look back ruefully on a series of
missed scoring opportunites especially by Argentine forward
Franco Di Santo.
Emmerson Boyce was also among the Wigan culprits but the
best chance fell to substitute Mohamed Diame who missed an open
goal when unmarked 10 metres out.
