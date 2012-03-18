LONDON, March 18 Manchester United ruthlessly ripped apart 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers to stroll to a 5-0 victory on Sunday and move four points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The champions scored early through defender Jonny Evans, his first goal for the club, and the floodgates opened following the sending-off of Wolves defender Ronald Zubar before halftime.

Right winger Antonio Valencia netted the second and made the third for Danny Welbeck before the interval and striker Javier Hernandez struck twice from close range to seal United's win with 30 minutes left at Molineux.

The visitors made three substitutions but continued to dominate possession against their dispirited opponents who slipped to the bottom of the table on goal difference.

United jumped further ahead of second-placed Manchester City who play their game in hand on their local rivals against Chelsea on Wednesday.

Newcastle United host Norwich City later on Sunday. (Writing by Ed Osmond; editing by Ken Ferris)