* United humiliate 10-man Wolves
* Champions four points clear of City
* Newcastle beat Norwich 1-0
(Adds Newcastle v Norwich result)
By Ed Osmond
LONDON, March 18 Manchester United ruthlessly
ripped apart 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers to stroll to a 5-0
victory on Sunday and move four points clear at the top of the
Premier League.
Newcastle United beat Norwich City 1-0 in the day's other
game, Papiss Cisse's superbly taken early goal keeping the
north-east club sixth in the table.
Manchester United also scored early through defender Jonny
Evans and the floodgates opened following the sending-off of
Wolves defender Ronald Zubar before halftime.
Right winger Antonio Valencia netted the second and made the
third for Danny Welbeck before the interval and Mexican Javier
Hernandez struck twice to complete an emphatic victory.
United, knocked out of the Europa League on Thursday, went
four points clear of Manchester City who play their game in hand
on their local rivals against Chelsea on Wednesday. Wolves
slipped to the bottom of the table on goal difference.
"We've lost two of our last three games here and we looked
at it as a tough match," the champions' manager Alex Ferguson
told Sky Sports.
"The performance wasn't great, it was adequate, and the
scoreline makes it looks like it was comprehensive but our
finishing was good.
"The number of goals was very important and it could be
significant by the end of season. We've got the goal difference
deficit with Manchester City down by five to three and we hope
we can catch them up."
Evans tapped in from close range following a corner after 21
minutes and Zubar was booked for a reckless lunge on Rooney,
only to make a similar challenge on Welbeck soon afterwards and
earn his second yellow card.
Valencia, returning to the side after injury, sprinted clear
down the right before clipping the ball sweetly into the far
corner and the Ecuadorean set up Welbeck for a crisp low shot
into the net.
United looked determined to improve their goal difference
and the unmarked Hernandez headed in Rafael's teasing cross
before arriving late to lash home his second following more good
work by Valencia.
Ferguson made three substitutions but his team continued to
dominate possession against their dispirited opponents, who
conceded five goals for the third time in five games and face a
desperate battle for survival under caretaker manager Terry
Connor.
Newcastle went ahead after only 11 minutes against Norwich,
Cisse steering the bouncing ball expertly into the net from a
cross by Jonas Gutierrez.
Norwich rarely threatened to equalise and stayed 13th in the
table, well clear of relegation in their first season back in
the top flight.
(editing by Ken Ferris and Alison Wildey)