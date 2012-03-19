By Tony Jimenez
LONDON, March 19
Roberto Di Matteo faces the ultimate test on Wednesday, a trip
to fortress Eastlands to face a Manchester City side who must
win to stay on the coat tails of leaders Manchester United.
United opened a four-point gap at the top of the Premier
League with a 5-0 romp at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday but
second-placed City will be gunning for revenge against Chelsea
after losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in December.
Roberto Mancini's team have been unstoppable at home this
season, amassing 42 goals and conceding only six to win all 14
home league games.
It will, however, be a case of the unstoppable force meeting
the immovable object on Wednesday.
Chelsea have triumphed in all four matches since Italian Di
Matteo took over from the sacked Andre Villas-Boas earlier this
month and look to have regained the sort of form that powered
them to the Premier League and FA Cup double in 2010.
Di Matteo has also managed to coax some goals out of
beleaguered striker Fernando Torres, who netted for the first
time since October by bagging a double in Sunday's 5-2 FA Cup
quarter-final victory over second tier Leicester City.
"The important thing is we are creating more chances than
before," Torres told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).
"The job of a striker is to score goals and if you don't do
it the people think you are playing badly but the main thing is
the support of the fans and they were always with me, as were my
team mates and the staff here.
"I feel the confidence of the manager now and it is a good
time for me and Chelsea," added the Spaniard.
Tough-as-teak Serbian defender Branislav Ivanovic summed up
the mood of the squad when he ran the length of the field to
give Torres a giant bear hug after his first goal against
Leicester.
"Fernando has been doing really well but he was just unlucky
not to be scoring," said goalkeeper Petr Cech, standing in as
captain in the absence of the injured John Terry.
"He has had a lot of assists, has been working hard for the
team and it was great to see him get his reward. He must be
delighted because as a striker you think of goals and on Sunday
he scored twice and that is great for his confidence."
With fifth-placed Chelsea still involved in three
competitions and the games coming thick and fast towards the
latter stage of the season, Di Matteo is likely to continue his
rotation policy and drop Torres back to the bench against City.
Didier Drogba, rested against Leicester after playing for
120 minutes in the midweek Champions League victory over Napoli,
is expected to lead the attack.
Terry, Frank Lampard, David Luiz, Ashley Cole, Michael
Essien and Brazilian Ramires are also set to return to the
starting lineup.
Controversial Argentina striker Carlos Tevez could feature
for City for the first time since September.
The return of Tevez, whose fall-out with the club ended in
disciplinary action for an unauthorised three-month absence
earlier this season, could lift Mancini's men after they were
knocked out of the Europa League by Sporting on Thursday.
In other Premier League matches, strugglers Blackburn Rovers
entertain Sunderland on Tuesday while one day later third-placed
Tottenham Hotspur host Stoke City, fourth-placed Arsenal visit
Everton and Liverpool travel to third from bottom Queens Park
Rangers.
Bolton Wanderers' game at Aston Villa on Tuesday has been
postponed after midfielder Fabrice Muamba collapsed on the pitch
at the weekend. He is critically ill in hospital.
