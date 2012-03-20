LONDON, March 20 Blackburn Rovers moved clear of
the Premier League relegation zone with a deserved 2-0 win over
Sunderland on Tuesday.
Junior Hoilett opened the scoring in the 58th minute,
latching on to a weak punch from Sunderland goalkeeper Simone
Mignolet to volley the ball into the net from the edge of the
area.
Striker Yakubu sealed victory for Rovers four minutes from
time, heading home from close range following a fine cross by
substitute Bradley Orr.
Blackburn stayed 16th in the table but moved six points
ahead of Queens Park Rangers, Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton
Wanderers who occupy the bottom three spots in the 20-team
standings.
Second-placed Manchester City host Chelsea on Wednesday
seeking to close a four-point gap on leaders Manchester United
while third-placed Tottenham Hotspur welcome Stoke City, Arsenal
travel to Everton and Liverpool entertain QPR.
(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by)