By Martyn Herman
LONDON, March 21 Carlos Tevez marked his
Manchester City return by setting up Samir Nasri's late winner
in a vital 2-1 home victory over Chelsea on Wednesday that kept
the pressure on leaders Manchester United in the title race.
The Argentine, an outcast after falling out with the club in
September, came off the bench with City trailing 1-0 to Gary
Cahill's deflected shot and his moment of class in the 85th
minute lifted City to within a point of their local rivals.
Sergio Aguero had levelled from the penalty spot for City
who have won all 15 home league matches this season.
Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 at home with Stoke City in their
first game since the FA Cup tie against Bolton Wanderers was
abandoned on Saturday following Fabrice Muamba's cardiac arrest.
Rafael van der Vaart scored a late equaliser for Spurs to
end a run of three league defeats but they fell below north
London rivals Arsenal who won 1-0 at Everton to climb to third.
Thomas Vermaelen's first-half goal secured rejuvenated
Arsenal's sixth successive league win which took them into the
top three for the first time this season.
United have 70 points from 29 games with City on 69. Arsenal
have 55 points to Tottenham's 54 and Chelsea, who host Tottenham
on Saturday, are out of the Champions league places on 49.
Liverpool suffered a late collapse in west London, throwing
away a 2-0 lead to concede three late goals and lose 3-2 at
struggling Queens Rark Rangers who moved out of the relegation
zone above Muamba's Bolton.
City boss Roberto Mancini, who said Tevez would never play
for the club again when the striker refused to warm up in a
Champions League match in Munich six months ago, called the
Argentine off the bench in the 65th minute with the home side
desperate for a way back into the game.
This time Tevez needed no persuasion to join the fray as he
was given a rousing welcome by City's fans.
After 78 minutes Michael Essien was adjudged to have handled
a shot from Pablo Zabaleta and Aguero stayed cool to beat Petr
Cech from the penalty spot.
Seven minutes later Tevez showed why he used to be such a
hero at the club, playing a cute reverse pass in a crowded area
to Nasri who tucked away City's winner.
"I'm very happy because he did well," Mancini told Sky
Sports. "I don't think he's fit 100 percent but he knows
football.
"We deserved to win the game. We won because we had the
desire to win. This was more than three points this game."
Chelsea's caretaker manager Roberto Di Matteo, who gave a
rare start to Fernando Torres after his two goals in the FA Cup
against Leicester City, looked on course for a fifth consecutive
win since stepping in for Andre Villas-Boas after Cahill's 60th-
minute shot deflected in off Yaya Toure.
He said the penalty that got City back on level terms was
the turning point.
"We were defending well until that point," he said. "It was
a bit harsh. It was a handball but I don't think he could have
disappeared because he was very close to the ball as well."
Tottenham fans sung the name of Muamba at White Hart Lane,
scene of the dramatic events on Saturday when the Bolton
player's life was saved by medics and doctors on the pitch after
he collapsed in the first half of the FA Cup tie.
Muamba is recovering in hospital in the intensive care
department of a London hospital and Spurs manager Harry Redknapp
was hoping his side would get back to winning ways against Stoke
after three defeats in a row.
Cameron Jerome's tap-in gave visiting Stoke a surprise lead
in the 75th minute before Van der Vaart, one of the players
clearly distressed by Muamba's collapse, headed his side's late
equaliser from Gareth Bale's cross.
"It was a game I thought we would win and we're disappointed
to only take a point but it might come in handy at the end of
the season," Redknapp, whose side now face a scrap for a
top-four finish, said.
Goals from Shaun Derry, Djibril Cisse and Jamie Mackie in
the final 13 minutes at Loftus Road gave QPR a remarkable
victory over Liverpool.
"We've come back from a situation where we looked dead and
buried," said QPR boss Mark Hughes. "I thought the crowd were
fantastic as they never lost faith in us. Once we got a little
bit of momentum they drove us over the line."
