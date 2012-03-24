LONDON, March 24 Chelsea missed an opportunity to close the gap on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur as the lunchtime derby in the Premier League ended 0-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Tottenham remain five points above Chelsea in the race for a top-four spot although they wasted the best opportunities in a fixture they have not won since 1990.

A draw moved them level on 55 points with third-placed Arsenal who are at home to Aston Villa later on Saturday. Chelsea, who rarely threatened, have 50.

After a soporific first half in which the best chance fell to Tottenham's Rafael van der Vaart in stoppage time the second was much livelier with both sides hitting the woodwork.

Juan Mata curled a free kick against the post for Chelsea while Gareth Bale's header struck the crossbar at the other end.

Emmanuel Adebayor spurned a great chance for Spurs when he rounded goalkeeper Petr Cech but had his weak shot cleared off the line by Gary Cahill.

Cech also saved a dangerous Bale free kick in stoppage time.

Later on Saturday, Manchester City can return to the top of the table if they avoid defeat at Stoke City. Manchester United, leaders by one point, play at home to Fulham on Monday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)