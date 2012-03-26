LONDON, March 26 Wayne Rooney's 21st Premier
League goal of the season secured a 1-0 victory for Manchester
United over Fulham on Monday to put them three points clear of
Manchester City in the title race.
Rooney's close-range strike after 41 minutes proved enough
to see off an unambitious Fulham side and take the champions to
73 points with eight games remaining.
City moved top on goal difference with a 1-1 draw at Stoke
City on Saturday but United responded with a ninth victory from
their last 10 league matches and are now firm favourites to
retain the title.
United struggled for fluency in the first half as Fulham
initially posed some threat with Clint Dempsey forcing one fine
save from home keeper David de Gea.
The breakthrough came with halftime approaching as Fulham
failed to deal with a cross into the area and when the ball
broke kindly for Jonny Evans his calm pull back to Rooney
allowed the England striker to crash the ball past visiting
keeper Mark Schwarzer.
United should have spared themselves anxious late moments in
the second half but Ryan Giggs and Antonio Valencia squandered
chances and Schwarzer made superb saves to twice deny Ashley
Young.
Martin Jol's mid-table Fulham applied some late pressure and
there were anxious faces in the home crowd as they had strong
appeals for a late penalty waved away.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman)