* Valencia scores on 81 minutes at Blackburn
* Young seals 2-0 win
April 2 Manchester United took a big step to
retaining their Premier League title after in-form Antonio
Valencia struck nine minutes from time to set up a typically
patient 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers on
Monday.
Second-placed Manchester City's 3-3 home draw with
Sunderland on Saturday had given United the chance to ram home
their advantage and with seven games remaining they are five
points ahead and now look odds-on for glory.
Ecuador winger Valencia, a driving force all game, ended
Blackburn's resistance after prolonged United pressure when he
came inside and sent a swerving effort into the far corner
although he acknowledged it was "50/50" a shot and a cross.
Substitute Ashley Young grabbed the second in style on 86
minutes.
"It was a long night wasn't it? We just had to persevere and
persevere and we got our reward for it," United boss Alex
Ferguson told Sky Sports.
"We always had them under the cosh and we just had to be
careful with the counter-attack."
Ferguson, whose side trailed City for much of the season but
can extend their lead on Sunday at home to Queens Park Rangers
before City visit Arsenal, did not care if Valencia meant to
score.
"Coming so late in the game (the goal) is important. If you
don't try to shoot you'll never find out if you are going to
score," he said.
United, who lost to local rivals Blackburn at home in
December, also have a patchy record at Ewood Park but won a
record 19th English title there last season and always looked
dangerous.
NEVER PANICKED
It was a professional display that fans expect of
experienced title pretenders United at this stage of the season
and they never panicked despite time ticking away.
Ferguson opted for a midfield three to combat Blackburn's
physicality and United were on top from the off.
Striker Javier Hernandez scuffed wide after a superb long
ball from Wayne Rooney and the Mexican had another opportunity
soon after but Paul Robinson saved on the line.
The visitors continued to press but Blackburn, now inside
the drop zone on goal difference from QPR, came into the game a
little more and the vastly improving David De Gea was forced
into a smart stop from Junior Hoilett.
The second half was a bit more balanced and Blackburn's
Morten Gamst Pedersen had the ball in the net but the officials
ruled it had gone out of play previously.
United came back at them without managing any clear-cut
efforts on goal until Valencia struck to send a dagger into the
heart of City boss Roberto Mancini, who had predicted a draw.
Pundits agree that United's side is not as strong as some of
their other championship teams and there could still be more
twists in the run-in, especially with City hosting United on
April 30.
However, Monday's performance was the archetypal
title-winning display.
