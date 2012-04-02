April 2 Manchester United stretched their lead
at the top of the Premier League to five points after in-form
Antonio Valencia struck nine minutes from time to set up a 2-0
win at relegation-threatened Blackburn Rovers on Monday.
Second-placed Manchester City's 3-3 home draw with
Sunderland on Saturday had given United the chance to ram home
their advantage and with seven games remaining they now look
odds-on to retain their title.
Winger Valencia ended Blackburn's resistance after prolonged
United pressure when he cut inside and sent a swerving shot in
the far corner.
Substitute Ashley Young grabbed the second on 86 minutes.
