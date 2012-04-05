By Tony Jimenez
| LONDON, April 5
LONDON, April 5 Wayne Rooney will have George
Best's goalscoring tally in his sights when he tries to help
Manchester United take a stranglehold on the Premier League
title race at home to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday (1230 GMT).
The leaders can heap the pressure on second-placed
Manchester City by opening an eight-point gap over their
mega-rich neighbours who face a tough trip to Arsenal later in
the day (1500).
There are only seven league matches left and, if he
maintains his scoring rate this season, Rooney is likely to get
the four he needs to equal Best and Dennis Viollet's total of
179 United goals before the end of the campaign.
"I'm obviously proud to be up there and in touching distance
of some legends of the club," the England striker told the
monthly magazine Inside United.
"Hopefully I can overtake them soon."
Former Northern Ireland great Best, who died in 2005, and
Viollet are joint third in United's list of all-time scorers
behind Denis Law (237) and Bobby Charlton (249).
"I've seen the record and a few people have reminded me of
it as well but I'm still a long way away from Bobby and Denis,"
said Rooney.
"It would be an unbelievable feeling if I could get Bobby's
record. Hopefully one day I'll be able to do it," added the
26-year-old who already has 28 goals in all competitions this
season.
"It's not something I look at all the time, it's something
I'll probably take more notice of when I've finished playing."
Rooney has scored 21 goals in the league this season and
another one or two against fourth from bottom QPR at Old
Trafford at the weekend should turn up the heat on City who face
a difficult assignment at third-placed Arsenal.
BOUNCE BACK
Arsenal's seven-match sequence of league victories ended
last week when they lost 2-1 at Rangers and Arsene Wenger's side
are determined to bounce back against City.
"I think we can deal with pressure when it is thrown upon
our shoulders," said Arsenal winger Theo Walcott.
"We are learning to grind out results now. We have real
character in the squad, a lot of leaders and captains, and that
helps us."
Arsenal are level on 58 points with north London rivals
Tottenham Hotspur who continue their bid to clinch the top-four
spot that will earn a Champions League qualifying place for next
season with a visit to mid-table Sunderland on Saturday (1145).
Spurs have a five-point lead over Chelsea who host second
from bottom Wigan Athletic on Saturday (1400).
Chelsea and Tottenham also have Easter holiday fixtures on
Monday away to Fulham and at home to Norwich City respectively.
The weekend programme starts on Friday when sixth-placed
Newcastle United, who are level on points with Chelsea, visit
mid-table Swansea City (1530).
(Editing by Ken Ferris)