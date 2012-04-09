(Adds detail, quotes)
* Tottenham stunned 2-1 at home by Norwich
* Newcastle level with Spurs after beating Bolton
* Chelsea can go fourth against Fulham later
By Tom Pilcher
LONDON, April 9 Tottenham Hotspur's Champions
League qualifying hopes received a jolt when they lost 2-1 at
home to Norwich City on Monday while Newcastle United boosted
their chances with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.
Norwich had a host of penalty claims turned down but still
secured a memorable Premier League victory at White Hart Lane to
leave Spurs two points adrift of third-placed Arsenal who have a
game in hand on their north London neighbours.
Newcastle, in fifth spot and looking to climb into the
fourth and final Champions League berth, joined Spurs on 59
points but Chelsea can go fourth if they win by two goals at
west London rivals Fulham later on Monday (1900 GMT).
Goals by Anthony Pilkington (13 minutes) and Elliott Bennett
(66) either side of a crafty Jermain Defoe dink in the 32nd
lifted Norwich to ninth, level on 43 points with Liverpool but
with an inferior goal difference.
"I thought they bullied us a little bit. It was a difficult
day for our boys at the back," Spurs manager Harry Redknapp told
reporters.
"Credit to them ... I think they deserved it. We were
disappointing," he added as Spurs stretched their poor run to
one win in five league games.
Senegal striker Papiss Cisse scored his seventh goal in his
last four league appearances as red-hot Newcastle reeled off
their fifth victory in a row.
BEN ARFA MAGIC
The goal of the game against Bolton though came from French
forward Hatem Ben Arfa who went on a stunning 70-metre run to
open the scoring in the 73rd minute.
"He's got that bit of magic," said Newcastle manager Alan
Pardew. "Hopefully it will persuade his manager to include him
in the French squad."
Everton's 4-0 hammering of Sunderland put them in seventh
spot on 47 points.
Second-half goals from Magaye Gueye, Steven Pienaar, Leon
Osman and Victor Anichebe sank Sunderland.
Later on Monday, relegation-threatened Aston Villa host
mid-table Stoke City (1630).
(Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters
