LONDON, April 11 A lethargic Manchester United lost 1-0 at lowly Wigan Athletic to open the door for Manchester City to cut their Premier League lead to five points with a thumping victory over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Carlos Tevez scored on his first start for City since September in a 4-0 win as the title race took a surprise twist with five matches remaining.

United were undone by Shaun Maloney's superb curling effort early in the second half of a match where refereeing decisions went against both sides.

Arsenal strengthened their hold on third spot and an automatic Champions League berth with a 3-0 win at 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers, who prop up the table and look doomed to relegation. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)