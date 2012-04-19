By Justin Palmer
| LONDON, April 19
LONDON, April 19 Like a vulture circling its
fallen prey, Manchester United have the scent of another Premier
League title in their nostrils with a fifth crown in the last
six seasons just two wins away.
The equation is simple for Alex Ferguson's side. Beat
Everton at home on Sunday (1130), then secure victory at local
rivals Manchester City on April 30 and the Premier League
silverware will remain safely locked in the Old Trafford trophy
cabinet.
With four matches to play, United (82 points) hold a five-
point lead over City (77), who face bottom side Wolverhampton
Wanderers later on Sunday (1500) and should at least remain in
contention for another week to set up a crunch showdown on their
own turf with their bitter rivals.
City manager Roberto Mancini has written off his side's
hopes of a first English title since 1968 but Ferguson predicted
there would still be "twists and turns" after the weekend
demolition of Aston Villa, saying experience told him that
"there's always something can bite you on the bum."
Forward Ashley Young said United needed to "finish the job"
after they overhauled long-time leaders City in early March.
"There have been ups and downs during the season, but we've
got ourselves into a great position and we've got to make sure
we finish the job now," Young told United's website
(www.manutd.com)
"We've never been out of contention but to be in the
position we're in now is fantastic. A lot of people wrote us off
when City were a few points clear with a superior goal
difference, but we've gone about our job in the right way and
everyone in the squad has made a contribution.
"And we've done what every other United team seems to do and
come strong in the second half of the season."
City's recent drubbings of West Brom and Norwich, scoring 10
goals in the process, are evidence that they have far from
thrown in the towel, and a rampant Carlos Tevez and Sergio
Aguero will fancy their chances against a Wolves side eight
points adrift of safety and looking doomed to relegation.
The fight for Champions League places alongside the two
Manchester clubs grows ever more intriguing.
Arsenal (64 points from 34) still have a grip on third place
despite a surprise home defeat by Wigan on Monday but will need
to quickly put that loss behind them when sixth-placed Chelsea
(57 points from 33) visit at Saturday lunchtime (1145).
Arsenal are set to be without playmaker Mikel Arteta after
the Spaniard left the Emirates stadium on Monday in crutches and
wearing a protective boot on his right foot after limping off
early.
For Chelsea, who should still be on a high after battling to
a 1-0 Champions League semi-final first leg win over holders
Barcelona, defender Branislav Ivanovic is suspended and David
Luiz is out with a hamstring injury.
Tottenham Hotspur, in fourth, must quickly bounce back from
last weekend's 5-1 FA Cup semi-final thrashing by Chelsea, when
they travel across London to face relegation-threatened Queen
Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday (1630).
Spurs are level on 59 points with Newcastle United who host
Stoke City (1400).
(Editing by Ed Osmond)