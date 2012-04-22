LONDON, April 22 Manchester United and Everton fought out an astonishing 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday as United blew the chance of moving eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, at least until City played Wolverhampton Wanderers later.

Everton, who opened the scoring through Nikica Jelavic after 33 minutes, trailed 3-1 and then 4-2 before salvaging a point with a Steven Pienaar equaliser six minutes from time. It was the sixth goal in a 25-minute second half spell.

United now have 83 points from 35 games compared to City's 77 from 34.

The advantage in the title race though has swung slightly in City's favour. If they beat Wolves as expected later and then beat United at home on Monday week, they will be top of the table on goal difference.

United wiped out Everton's lead and went 3-1 ahead themselves with goals from Wayne Rooney, Danny Welbeck and Nani with 60 minutes played.

Marouane Fellaini made it 3-2 after 66 minutes before Rooney struck to make it 4-2 after 69 minutes. Jelavic made it 4-3 after 83 minutes before Pienaar completed the scoring one minute later. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Clare Fallon)