Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
LONDON, Sept 16 Andre Villas-Boas secured his first Premier League victory as Tottenham Hotspur manager when his side beat Reading 3-1 on Sunday with two goals from England striker Jermain Defoe.
Without a win in their first three games of the season, Tottenham took the lead after 18 minutes when Gylfi Sigurdssdon and Aaron Lennon combined to set up Defoe for a cool finish.
Gareth Bale made it 2-0 after 71 minutes with a scuffed shot from Kyle Walker's cutback and Defoe continued his hot streak with a superb solo goal, running from inside his own half to clip a shot across Reading keeper Alex McCarthy.
Reading scored a consolation in the 90th minute when Hal Robson-Kanu hooked the ball in at the far post.
Villas-Boas, who failed to complete a season at Chelsea after being sacked in March, had come under pressure after replacing Harry Redknapp at Tottenham but victory lifted his side to 10th in the table with five points.
Promoted Reading are still searching for their first win of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
