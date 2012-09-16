LONDON, Sept 16 Andre Villas-Boas secured his first Premier League victory as Tottenham Hotspur manager when his side beat Reading 3-1 on Sunday with two goals from England striker Jermain Defoe.

Without a win in their first three games of the season, Tottenham took the lead after 18 minutes when Gylfi Sigurdssdon and Aaron Lennon combined to set up Defoe for a cool finish.

Gareth Bale made it 2-0 after 71 minutes with a scuffed shot from Kyle Walker's cutback and Defoe continued his hot streak with a superb solo goal, running from inside his own half to clip a shot across Reading keeper Alex McCarthy.

Reading scored a consolation in the 90th minute when Hal Robson-Kanu hooked the ball in at the far post.

Villas-Boas, who failed to complete a season at Chelsea after being sacked in March, had come under pressure after replacing Harry Redknapp at Tottenham but victory lifted his side to 10th in the table with five points.

Promoted Reading are still searching for their first win of the season. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)