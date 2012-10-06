LONDON Oct 6 Premier League champions Manchester City maintained their unbeaten start to the season and consigned Sunderland to a first defeat with a 3-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City, with seven changes from the side outplayed by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday, took an early lead with a blistering free-kick from Aleksandar Kolarov after five minutes.

Substitute Sergio Aguero doubled the lead after an hour, smashing home a Kolarov cross and James Milner completed the scoring with an inswinging free-kick after 89 minutes which he curled in with ferocious spin from the left of the penalty area.

David Silva also cracked a shot against the Sunderland bar as City dominated their visitors who had won one and drawn four of their matches prior to this defeat.

The victory took City, who have won four and drawn three of their opening seven games, up to second in the table on 15, a point behind Chelsea.

Everton, who started the day in second place, play at Wigan Athletic later (1400 GMT) and can regain second place with a win.

The afternoon's other games feature Chelsea at home to Norwich City (1400), Swansea City at home to Reading (1400), West Bromwich Albion against Queens Park Rangers (1400) and West Ham at home to Arsenal (1630).

Four matches are scheduled for Sunday including Newcastle United against Manchester United at St James' Park.

