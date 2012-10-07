LONDON Oct 7 Defender Jose Fonte snatched a 90th-minute equaliser, his second goal of the game, to earn promoted Southampton a 2-2 home draw with Fulham that lifted his side out of the Premier League's bottom three on Sunday.

Fonte opened the scoring after four minutes when he met a left-wing corner from Adam Lallana and the ball looped in off his shoulder.

Fulham equalised in the 69th minute when Jos Hooiveld's outstretched leg diverted the ball into his own net following a 20-metre effort from John-Arne Riise.

The visitors took the lead through substitute Kieran Richardson in the 88th minute but Fonte then latched on to a free kick to head Southampton level from close range.

It was the first league draw of the season for both teams. Fulham are ninth in the table with 10 points from seven games while Southampton are fourth from bottom on four.

Newcastle United host Manchester United later on Sunday while Tottenham Hotspur were entertaining Aston Villa and Stoke City were at Liverpool. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Clare Fallon)