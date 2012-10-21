LONDON Oct 21 Sunderland and Newcastle United fought out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the Tyne-Wear derby on Sunday with Newcastle scoring at the right end after three minutes and at the wrong end five minutes from time as the points were shared.

Yohan Cabaye scored after three minutes to give the visitors the lead at the Stadium of Light before Newcastle were reduced to 10 men after 25 minutes when Cheick Tiote was sent off for a rash kick at Sunderland's Steven Fletcher.

Sunderland grabbed a point when John O'Shea met Sebastian Larsson's freekick with a powerful header that deflected into the net off the face of United striker Demba Ba.

The result left both teams in mid-table with Newcastle in 11th place on 10 points from eight games and Sunderland 14th on eight with a match in hand.

Bottom club Queens Park Rangers were facing fourth-placed Everton at Loftus Road in a 1500 GMT kickoff. (Reporting by Mike Collett, Editing by Tom Pilcher)