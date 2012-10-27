LONDON Oct 27 A late Mikel Arteta goal ended ended some determined resistance from Queens Park Rangers as Arsenal beat the Premier League's bottom club 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Arteta struck from close range after 84 minutes soon after Rangers' Stephane Mbia had been sent off.

The win halted Arsenal's run of two successive defeats to Norwich City in the Premier League and Schalke 04 in the Champions League over the last seven days.

Arsenal moved into fourth place while QPR are still without a win in their opening nine league games.

Reading and Fulham shared the points in a six-goal thriller at the Madejski Stadium which left the home side still looking for their first win of the season.

Dimitar Berbatov looked to have scored Fulham's winner two minutes from time before Hal Robson-Kanu earned Reading a point.

Wigan Athletic beat West Ham United 2-1 with Ivan Ramis and James McArthur scoring for the home side before James Tomkins scored a late consolation for the Hammers.

Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Norwich City at Villa Park where Villa were reduced to 10 men when Joe Bennett was sent off early in the second half. Stoke City and Sunderland dew 0-0.

Champions Manchester City were playing Swansea City at the Etihad at 1630GMT. (Reporting by Mike Collett)