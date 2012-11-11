LONDON Nov 11 Champions Manchester City came from behind with goals from Sergio Aguero and a late winner from substitute Edin Dzeko to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 and maintain their unbeaten start in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs, who had won their previous three away league matches, went ahead when Steven Caulker headed home a Tom Huddlestone free-kick after 21 minutes to threaten City's unbeaten record.

City though, took control after halftime with Aguero scoring a deserved equaliser after 65 minutes when he planted the ball wide of the diving Brad Friedel.

Dzeko, who replaced Carlo Tevez with 17 minutes to play, then struck in the 88th minute when he controlled a chipped pass from David Silva and lashed the ball past Friedel for the winner.

The victory lifted City to 25 points, two behind leaders Manchester United. Chelsea, third on 23, were playing Liverpool later along with Newcastle United and West Ham United.

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)