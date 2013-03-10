UPDATE 2-SHOWCASE-Soccer-Chelsea ease past West Ham thanks to Hazard and Costa
* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds quotes)
LONDON, March 10 Liverpool ended Tottenham Hotspur's 12-match unbeaten Premier League run when a late Steven Gerrard penalty gave them a 3-2 win at Anfield on Sunday after the visitors led 2-1 with little more than 20 minutes to play.
The result lifted Liverpool up to sixth in the table and dented third-placed Spurs's hopes of closing in on Manchester City in second place as they chase a spot in next season's Champions League.
Uruguayan Luis Suarez opened the scoring with his 50th goal for Liverpool after 21 minutes with a superb strike inside goalkeeper Hugo Lloris's near post, but Spurs equalised just before halftime with a header from Jan Vertonghen.
The Belgian defender then fired Spurs ahead after 53 minutes after the Liverpool defence failed to clear, but Stewart Downing equalised in the 66th minute following a mistake from Kyle Walker.
Another error from striker Jermain Defoe, back in defence, put Benoit Assou-Ekotto under pressure and he fouled Suarez for the 82nd-minute penalty from which Gerrard sent Lloris the wrong way.
In the day's other match, Newcastle United came from behind to beat Stoke City 2-1 at St James' Park where Papiss Cisse scored the winner in the last minute of stoppage time.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
* West Ham at Bournemouth next, Chelsea at Stoke City (Adds quotes)
March 6 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 17 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Diego Costa (Chelsea) 15 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 12 Sadio Mane (Liverpool) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 11 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
* Kick It Out says reform proposals are a 'sham' (Adds Kick it Out statement)