Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
April 7 West Ham United boosted their chances of avoiding a relegation battle by holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Sunday.
The point was more useful to the London side, who are now seven points clear of the drop zone in 12th place, than to Liverpool who had been hoping to keep in touch with the group chasing Champions League berths.
Liverpool stayed seventh with 49 points from 32 games, two behind sixth-placed Everton who were playing at third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven behind fourth-placed Arsenal who occupy the final Champions League spot.
League leaders Manchester United, who are 15 points clear, host champions Manchester City on Monday. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tom Pilcher)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.