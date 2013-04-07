April 7 West Ham United boosted their chances of avoiding a relegation battle by holding Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

The point was more useful to the London side, who are now seven points clear of the drop zone in 12th place, than to Liverpool who had been hoping to keep in touch with the group chasing Champions League berths.

Liverpool stayed seventh with 49 points from 32 games, two behind sixth-placed Everton who were playing at third-placed Tottenham Hotspur and seven behind fourth-placed Arsenal who occupy the final Champions League spot.

League leaders Manchester United, who are 15 points clear, host champions Manchester City on Monday. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Tom Pilcher)