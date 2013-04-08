MANCHESTER, England, April 8 Sergio Aguero tore through the Manchester United defence to score the winner as Manchester City beat the Premier League leaders 2-1 on Monday to remind them they are still champions for a few more weeks.

Second-placed City's second successive league win at Old Trafford, following last season's 6-1 demolition job, allowed them to narrow the gap on their neighbours to 12 points with seven games remaining.

A blistering opening 10 minutes gave way to a scrappy first half before City broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute with James Milner's deflected goal.

The lead lasted only seven minutes before an unfortunate own goal from City captain Vincent Kompany following a superb free kick by Robin van Persie but substitute Aguero came on to snatch the points with a classy finish in the 78th minute. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)