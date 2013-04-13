LONDON, April 13 Arsenal scored three goals in the last five minutes to beat Norwich City 3-1 and move third in the Premier League on Saturday while Everton won 2-0 at Queens Park Rangers to maintain their faint top-four aspirations.

Norwich's Michael Turner opened the scoring and looked to have set up a shock victory at the Emirates Stadium before Mikel Arteta levelled from the penalty spot, Olivier Giroud slid in from close range and Lukas Podolski put the result beyond doubt.

Arsenal are now one point clear of London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in fourth and fifth and four ahead of Everton in sixth who had Darron Gibson and Victor Anichebe to thank for their win over QPR.

QPR stay seven points adrift of safety in 19th, level on points with Reading who earned a point with a 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool.

Aston Villa drew 1-1 with Fulham to move three points clear of the relegation zone, but having played two games more than 18th place Wigan Athletic, while Southampton and West Ham United also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)