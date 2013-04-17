LONDON, April 17 Champions-elect Manchester United twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at West Ham United on Wednesday and move a step closer to their 20th league title.

Although second-placed Manchester City won 1-0 at relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic to close the gap on United to 13 points, United only need six points from their last five games to secure top spot. City have six matches to play.

United have 81 points from 33 games, City 68 from 32.

West Ham went ahead with a 16th-minute header from Ricardo Vaz Te before Antonio Valencia equalised with his first goal of the season 15 minutes later.

Mohamed Diame put West Ham back in front with a brilliant low shot after 56 minutes but United levelled again when Robin van Persie fired home a rebound off the post in the 77th minute.

The FA Cup Final rehearsal between Wigan and City ended in a win for champions City with Carlos Tevez scoring the only goal seven minutes from time. The result left Wigan, who meet City in the FA Cup final on May 11, in the bottom three, three points from safety.

Fulham's west London derby against Chelsea at Craven Cottage kicked off later.

