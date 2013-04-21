LONDON, April 21 Manchester City's slim hopes of retaining the Premier League title were all but extinguished as they collapsed to a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Leading 1-0 through Samir Nasri's early goal, City looked as though they would prolong the title race for another week at least but Tottenham produced a stunning burst of three goals in seven minutes to keep alive their hopes of a top-four finish.

Clint Dempsey levelled after 75 minutes before substitute Jermain Defoe curled a superb second four minutes later to turn the match on its head.

Gareth Bale's lob in the 82nd minute completed an incredible comeback for the hosts who moved level on 61 points with fourth-placed Chelsea who face Liverpool later.

Third-placed Arsenal, who have played a game more than Spurs, have 63 points.

With five games left City remain 13 points behind Manchester United who will seal a 20th English title if they beat relegation-threatened Aston Villa at home on Monday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)