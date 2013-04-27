(Adds later matches)

LONDON, April 27 A late Emmerson Boyce own goal gave Champions League-chasing Tottenham Hotspur a 2-2 draw at lowly Wigan Athletic which did little to help either side at opposite ends of the Premier league table on Saturday.

Spurs fans were left fretting that they will miss Europe's premier competition yet again as they stayed fifth, nine points adrift of second-placed Manchester City who beat West Ham United 2-1, and lost the chance to move third with four games left.

Perennial strugglers Wigan stayed third-bottom having thought they were jumping out of the drop zone after Callum McManaman scored from 25 metres with a searing effort.

Spurs had opened the scoring in comical fashion after nine minutes when Wigan goalkeeper Joel Robles fired the ball against the onrushing Gareth Bale and watched it fly into the goal, but Boyce soon equalised.

Stoke City are all but secure in the top flight after Charlie Adam's goal secured a 1-0 home win over Norwich City who are still looking nervously over the shoulders. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)