LONDON May 6 John O'Shea scored a second-half equaliser as 10-man Sunderland rescued a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City on Monday that moved them three points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Jonathan Walters gave the visitors an early lead when he reacted smartly in the box to poke home from close range on nine minutes after his header had been blocked.

Sunderland had a player sent off for the second week running when Craig Gardner was shown a straight red card for a lunging, studs-first tackle on Charlie Adam with only 33 minutes on the clock.

Stoke looked to be cruising to victory in a one-paced and slightly subdued encounter before defender O'Shea equalised after 63 minutes when he shifted his balance quickly to side-foot home a dangerous Sebastian Larsson corner at the far post.

Sunderland are now 15th, level on 38 points with north-east rivals Newcastle United and Norwich City and three clear of Wigan Athletic who are in the relegation zone but have a game in hand.

Stoke stayed 11th on 41 points.

