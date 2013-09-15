LONDON, Sept 15 Southampton and West Ham United cancelled each other out in a dismal 0-0 draw in the Premier League on Sunday.

On a bleak day by the south coast neither side possessed much attacking quality although it was Southampton who carved out the better opportunities.

West Ham's veteran Finnish keeper Jussi Jaaskelainen made a couple of fine saves, one to deny England striker Rickie Lambert in the closing stages and another to keep out Morgan Schneiderlin's skidding volley.

The visitors nearly snatched an unlikely victory late on but James Collins showed why he is a central defender not a centre forward by blazing a shot over the bar when unmarked in the centre of the penalty area.

Both sides have five points from their opening four games although a lack of goals will be a worry, especially for West Ham who are likely to be without striker Andy Carroll for several weeks with a foot injury.

The weekend's fixtures conclude on Monday when Liverpool try and maintain the only 100 percent record in the Premier League with an away match at Swansea City.

