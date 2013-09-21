LONDON, Sept 21 Aston Villa's Libor Kozak came off the bench to score his first goal for the club in a 1-0 Premier League win at Norwich City on Saturday.

Villa were hit with an injury blow early in the first half when striker Christian Benteke limped off, but his replacement Kozak, signed from Lazio this month, wiped away the gloom when he found the net after 30 minutes.

Norwich were the architects of their own downfall after allowing Andreas Weimann to run unchallenged from his own half deep into their territory and his precise pass picked out Kozak who found the net at the second attempt.

His first effort was saved by Norwich keeper John Ruddy, but Gabriel Agbonlahor found him with a quick cut back and Kozak sidefooted home.

Norwich missed a penalty in the first half when Robert Snodgrass's effort was saved by Villa keeper Brad Guzan after Ciaran Clark was penalised for handball.

The hosts had chances to level in the second half and Guzan again came to Villa's rescue with a superb save to deny Gary Hooper, making his debut after joining from Celtic, from close range.

It was Villa's first clean sheet in 27 games and moved them to six points from five matches, two ahead of Norwich.

League leaders Liverpool, who are unbeaten with 10 points, host Southampton later on Saturday and Chelsea face Fulham in a west London derby. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)