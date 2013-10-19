LONDON Oct 19 Arsenal, temporarily knocked off top spot after Liverpool had played earlier in the day, returned to the summit of the Premier League when they beat Norwich City 4-1 on Saturday.

Jack Wilshere's opener after 16 minutes at the Emirates Stadium capped a brilliant flowing move for the Gunners who lead the table with 19 points from eight matches.

Mesut Ozil scored twice and Aaron Ramsey once as Arsenal went two ahead of Chelsea, who came from behind to beat Cardiff City 4-1 and move above Liverpool on goal difference.

Liverpool slipped to third after a 2-2 draw at Newcastle United with skipper Steven Gerrard scoring his 100th league goal from a penalty.

Newcastle played for the whole of the second half with 10 men after French defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa was sent off shortly before halftime. Although they trailed twice, Liverpool dominated the depleted home side and deserved more than a point.

Chelsea, who started the day in third place, fell behind to Cardiff City after some woeful defending by David Luiz who allowed Jordan Mutch to score after 10 minutes.

Eden Hazard equalised in the 33rd minute after Samuel Eto'o nipped in to steal the ball from goalkeeper David Marshall as he was bouncing it up and down. Eto'o, Oscar and Hazard put the issue beyond doubt with goals in the second half.

Champions Manchester United slipped up at Old Trafford, held to a 1-1 draw by fourth-placed Southampton.

Robin van Persie scored for United in the 26th minute before Dejan Lovren equalised for the Saints a minute from the end of normal time.

Gus Poyet's tenure as Sunderland's new manager got off to a terrible start when his bottom-of-the-table side were crushed 4-0 at Swansea City.

