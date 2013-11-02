LONDON Nov 2 Newcastle United ended Chelsea's run of six successive wins in all competitions when they scored an upset 2-0 victory over Jose Mourinho's men in the Premier League at St James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle won with second-half goals from Frenchmen Yoan Gouffran, who scored with a stooping header after 68 minutes, and Loic Remy who swept in a curler in the 88th.

Newcastle had won only once at home this season and Alan Pardew's team were looking for a much-needed victory after their 2-1 defeat by Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear derby last weekend.

There was little to choose between the teams in a drab first half in the rain but Newcastle were the brighter side after the break and thoroughly deserved to take all three points.

Chelsea would have gone top of the table with a win, but Arsenal can now extend their lead to five points if they beat Liverpool at the Emirates later on Saturday (1730GMT).

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)