Nov 3 Everton thwarted Tottenham Hotspur's hopes of moving up to second in the Premier League when the two teams battled to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Victory would have lifted Spurs from sixth in the table to second behind leaders Arsenal but the point was enough to move Andre Villas-Boas's side up to fourth, level on 20 points with second-placed Chelsea and Liverpool who are third.

Spurs dominated the first half and although they created a host of scoring chances before the break the Londoners were unable to make the breakthrough.

Everton came back into the game after halftime but apart from a cross shot from former Spurs man Steven Pienaar that went narrowly wide of the far post they rarely threatened Hugo Lloris's goal.

The France goalkeeper stayed on the pitch until the end despite taking an accidental knee in the head from Everton striker Romelu Lukaku in the latter stages.

Lloris's injury prompted a lengthy delay and the addition of nine minutes of stoppage time.

In the day's other match Cardiff City were playing Swansea City, the first ever Welsh derby in English football's top flight. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Tony Jimenez)