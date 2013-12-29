LONDON Dec 29 Olivier Giroud ended a seven-game scoring drought to help Arsenal beat Newcastle United 1-0 and return to the top of the Premier League as Everton beat Southampton 2-1 to move back into the top four on Sunday.

Giroud, who had not scored in all competitions since Nov. 23, got the faintest of touches to glance a Theo Walcott free kick into the net midway through the second half.

Romelu Lukaku, who had not scored for Everton in five games, scored the winner for Roberto Martinez's side three minutes after Gaston Ramirez cancelled out Seamus Coleman's early opener.

Arsenal, with 42 points, are one point clear of Manchester City after 19 games. Everton, in fourth on 37, leapfrog rivals Liverpool, who play Chelsea later on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur host Stoke City in Sunday's other match.

