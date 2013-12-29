UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
LONDON Dec 29 Olivier Giroud ended a seven-game scoring drought to help Arsenal beat Newcastle United 1-0 and return to the top of the Premier League as Everton beat Southampton 2-1 to move back into the top four on Sunday.
Giroud, who had not scored in all competitions since Nov. 23, got the faintest of touches to glance a Theo Walcott free kick into the net midway through the second half.
Romelu Lukaku, who had not scored for Everton in five games, scored the winner for Roberto Martinez's side three minutes after Gaston Ramirez cancelled out Seamus Coleman's early opener.
Arsenal, with 42 points, are one point clear of Manchester City after 19 games. Everton, in fourth on 37, leapfrog rivals Liverpool, who play Chelsea later on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur host Stoke City in Sunday's other match.
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.