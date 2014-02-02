LONDON Feb 2 A schoolboy howler by defender Kolo Toure cost Liverpool victory when he gifted West Bromwich Albion the equaliser in a 1-1 Premier League draw at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

His mistake came after 67 minutes when, under no pressure, he played a loose ball straight across his own 18-yard (metre) line to substitute Victor Anichebe standing unmarked on the edge of the box, allowing the former Everton man to fire past Simon Mignolet.

Toure could only hold his head in his hands after his dreadful defending which enabled Albion to grab a point from the match Liverpool largely dominated.

Liverpool had gone ahead in the 24th minute after Raheem Sterling and Luis Suarez linked up on the right of the penalty area with the Uruguayan crossing to the far post where Daniel Sturridge tapped home.

Sturridge has now scored seven goals in his last six successive Liverpool appearances either side of a nine-match injury absence and Sunday's strike was his 50th in the Premier League.

Liverpool stayed fourth in the standings with 47 points from 24 games while West Brom climbed from 17th to 16th with 23 points at least until Crystal Palace play Arsenal in Sunday's late game.

Arsenal could go back to the top of the table if they beat Palace but Palace could climb from 17th to 12th if they were to score an unexpected victory at the Emirates.

