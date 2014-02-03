Soccer-Draws not enough for Boro to survive, says Gestede
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
LONDON Feb 3 Norwich City and Newcastle United have been charged by the Football Association following a scuffle between Bradley Johnson and Loic Remy during a Premier League match last week.
"Both Norwich City and Newcastle United have been charged by The FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Monday.
The charge relates to an incident involving Newcastle's Remy and Norwich's Johnson in which the pair pushed each other before Remy appeared to lower his head towards Johnson near the end of the 0-0 draw.
Players from both sides joined the fray before Remy and Johnson were sent off.
Johnson subsequently won an appeal against his suspension while Remy is currently serving a three-match ban.
The clubs have until Wednesday to respond. (Reporting By Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)
March 21 Relegation-threatened Middlesbrough have to fight for wins instead of settling for draws if they want to remain in the Premier League this season, striker Rudy Gestede has said.
March 21 Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has given credit to manager Sam Allardyce for the team's recent revival after a third consecutive Premier League victory without conceding a goal bolstered their chances of avoiding relegation.
March 21 Manchester City can go a long way to securing a Champions League spot for next season with a win at Arsenal when the Premier League resumes after the international break, defender Bacary Sagna has said.