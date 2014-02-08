Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
LONDON Feb 8 Liverpool crushed Premier League leaders Arsenal 5-1 with a stunning display of attacking football at Anfield on Saturday that revived their title hopes and raised doubts about the visitors' championship credentials.
The first four goals came in the opening 20 minutes as Liverpool ripped a disorganised Arsenal side to shreds, turning what has long been regarded as a three-horse title race into a four-way battle with Liverpool back in the hunt.
Two early goals from Martin Skrtel, a Raheem Sterling double and one from Daniel Sturridge lifted Liverpool to 50 points with 13 matches left to play, five points behind Arsenal and three behind Manchester City and Chelsea who are in action later.
The only bright spot for the shell-shocked Gunners, who went into the match unbeaten in eight league games, came when Spanish midfielder Mikel Arteta scored with a 69th minute penalty. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):