LONDON Feb 8 Liverpool crushed Premier League leaders Arsenal 5-1 with a stunning display of attacking football at Anfield on Saturday that revived their title hopes and raised doubts about the visitors' championship credentials.

The first four goals came in the opening 20 minutes as Liverpool ripped a disorganised Arsenal side to shreds, turning what has long been regarded as a three-horse title race into a four-way battle with Liverpool back in the hunt.

Two early goals from Martin Skrtel, a Raheem Sterling double and one from Daniel Sturridge lifted Liverpool to 50 points with 13 matches left to play, five points behind Arsenal and three behind Manchester City and Chelsea who are in action later.

The only bright spot for the shell-shocked Gunners, who went into the match unbeaten in eight league games, came when Spanish midfielder Mikel Arteta scored with a 69th minute penalty. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)