LONDON Feb 9 A stunning finish from revitalised striker Emmanuel Adebayor helped Tottenham Hotspur beat Everton 1-0 to move above their top-four rivals in the Premier League on Sunday.

Tottenham were second best for most of the match as Everton confidently dominated possession, but they were left to rue their lack of a cutting edge when Adebayor fired powerfully into the bottom corner midway through the second half.

It was the Togo striker's sixth goal in his last eight Premier League matches.

Tottenham, who had won just two of their previous 13 league games against Everton, are now fifth in the table on 47 points, three adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool, but two ahead of Everton in sixth.

Seventh-placed Manchester United, on 40 points, host bottom club Fulham in Sunday's late kickoff. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)