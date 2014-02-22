LONDON Feb 22 John Terry grabbed a stoppage-time winner to snatch Chelsea a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday which maintained the London club's Premier League title challenge.

After drawing their last league game against West Bromwich Albion and suffering a chastening FA Cup defeat to rivals Manchester City, Jose Mourinho's side were looking for a morale-boosting return to form.

Yet they looked sluggish for most of the match and when they finally sparked into life they came up against a stubborn Everton rearguard which only crumbled when a free kick from Frank Lampard found Terry who slid the ball home from close range.

Leaders Chelsea moved to 60 points from 27 games, four clear of second-placed Arsenal who face Sunderland at home later on Saturday.

Everton stayed sixth with 45 points from 26, eight adrift of Liverpool in fourth. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)