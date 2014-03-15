(Corrects Liverpool/Arsenal places)

LONDON, March 15 Manchester City bounced back from their FA Cup and Champions League exits to beat Hull City 2-0 with 10 men to keep alive their Premier League title hopes on Saturday.

City had captain Vincent Kompany sent off after 10 minutes for hauling down striker Nikica Jelavic on the edge of his own box, but they took the lead two minutes later through David Silva before Edin Dzeko added the second in the 90th minute.

Silva scored with a superbly executed curling shot in the 12th minute after a delicate pass from Yaya Toure and although Hull battled gamely, City made light of their one-man disadvantage and stretched their unbeaten away run in the league to eight games.

Dzeko wrapped up the points from point blank range after a pass from Silva.

The win lifted City in to second place in the table on 60 points, six behind leaders Chelsea who play away at Aston Villa in the day's late kickoff.

Liverpool and Arsenal, who play Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur respectively on Sunday, are in third and fourth places with 59 points.

City were eliminated from the FA Cup by Wigan Athletic last Sunday and were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Justin Palmer)