April 19 The Premier League survival hopes of Cardiff City and Fulham remain no clearer after a draw with Stoke City and loss to Tottenham Hotspur respectively kept them marooned in the relegation zone with three matches remaining.

Cardiff fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 to move above 19th placed Fulham on goal difference after the west Londoners went down 3-1 at Spurs, who won with goals from Paulinho, Harry Kane and Younes Kaboul.

The pair are two points behind Norwich City, who host leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Newcastle United slumped to their fifth straight loss after a late Wilfried Bony penalty earned Swansea City a 2-1 win, lifting the Swans to 36 points, six clear of relegation danger, while Crystal Palace's resurgence under Tony Pulis continued with their fifth consecutive victory courtesy of Mile Jedinak's second-half penalty in a 1-0 win at West Ham United.

Aston's Villa's match with Southampton was scoreless.

Chelsea can return to the top of the Premier League if they beat bottom-club Sunderland in Saturday's late kickoff. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Toby Davis)