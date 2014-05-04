LONDON May 4 Olivier Giroud's first half header gave Arsenal a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in a largely uneventful end-of-season stroll in the sun at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

With Arsenal assured of a top-four finish in the Premier League and securing Champions League football for the 17th successive time they lacked some urgency against a West Brom side still not completely safe from relegation.

Giroud headed home from a 14th minute corner to secure the points for Arsenal, who play at Norwich City in their final league match next Sunday before meeting Hull City in the FA Cup final on May 17.

The nearest Arsenal came to a second goal was when Lukas Podolski hit the post in the second half.

Defeat left 16th-placed West Brom hoping that Chelsea beat Norwich later to guarantee their survival although they still have two matches left to play.

Cardiff City and Fulham were relegated on Saturday with Norwich favourites to join them in the Championship. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)