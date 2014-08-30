LONDON Aug 30 Manchester United's Premier League frustrations continued as they were held 0-0 at promoted Burnley on Saturday with British-record signing Angel Di Maria unable to spark an improvement in their fortunes.

Di Maria, signed from Real Madrid for 59.7 million pounds ($98.77 million) on Tuesday, showed flashes of his talent, but United still looked short of attacking ideas, claiming only their second point from their opening three league games.

Their defence, that were ripped apart in a 4-0 League Cup defeat to third tier MK Dons on Tuesday, still looked uncomfortable with manager Louis van Gaal's three centre back system.

Having lost their opening two games on their return to the top flight, Burnley put their first point on the board in the new campaign. (Reporting by Toby Davis,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)