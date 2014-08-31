UPDATE 2-Soccer-Chicago Fire sign Schweinsteiger from Manchester United
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)
London Aug 31 Liverpool produced an irresistible performance to beat a toothless Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday, ending the hosts 100 percent start to the Premier League season.
Raheem Sterling, Steven Gerrard and Alberto Moreno were on target as Liverpool bounced back from defeat by champions Manchester City with a classy performance in manager Brendan Rodgers's 100th game in charge.
Enigmatic striker Mario Balotelli made amends for his wasteful finishing on his Liverpool debut with his impressive all round performance and positive work ethic.
Gabriel Agbonlahor and Andreas Weimann scored as Aston Villa maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory against Hull City at Villa Park. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany's Lukas Podolski will receive an appropriate farewell when the world champions meet England in a high-quality friendly on Wednesday with the winger having become one of the country's all-time greats, coach Joachim Loew said on Tuesday.
DORTMUND, Germany, March 21 Germany will be without injured midfielder Mesut Ozil, winger Julian Draxler and forward Mario Gomez when they host England in a friendly international on Wednesday, coach Joachim Loew said.