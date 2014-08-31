London Aug 31 Liverpool produced an irresistible performance to beat a toothless Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday, ending the hosts 100 percent start to the Premier League season.

Raheem Sterling, Steven Gerrard and Alberto Moreno were on target as Liverpool bounced back from defeat by champions Manchester City with a classy performance in manager Brendan Rodgers's 100th game in charge.

Enigmatic striker Mario Balotelli made amends for his wasteful finishing on his Liverpool debut with his impressive all round performance and positive work ethic.

Gabriel Agbonlahor and Andreas Weimann scored as Aston Villa maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory against Hull City at Villa Park. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Pritha Sarkar)