UPDATE 1-Soccer-Schalke, United, Lyon and Ajax into Europa League last eight
Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday
LONDON, Sept 13 A late looping header from Martin Demichelis rescued a 2-2 draw for Manchester City at Arsenal on Saturday after moments of sublime skill from Jack Wilshere and Alexis Sanchez had turned the match in the London club's favour.
Champions City had a stranglehold on the encounter after Sergio Aguero put them ahead in the first half, but Wilshere burst into the box and chipped Joe Hart after the break and Sanchez showed superb technique to volley Arsenal ahead.
That had threatened to prove decisive until Demichelis rose highest in the area to guide a corner into the net and spoil an industrious but wasteful debut from Arsenal's new signing Danny Welbeck.
It was the second consecutive match where City had failed to win and left them on seven points from four matches, while Arsenal, who won only one Premier League game against the top five last season, are a point behind. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin)
ZURICH, March 16 Schalke 04 hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and overcome fellow Germans Borussia Moenchenglach on away goals in their Europa League last 16 tie while Manchester United edged Rostov 1-0 tp progress on Thursday.
Schalke 04 hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and overcome fellow Germans Borussia Moenchenglach on away goals in their Europa League last 16 tie while Manchester United edged Rostov 1-0 tp progress on Thursday.

March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 16, second leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - Ajax Amsterdam 2-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - Anderlecht 0-1. Anderlecht win 2-0 on aggregate.