LONDON Oct 19 Liverpool scored a stunning 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers with four of the five goals coming in the last seven minutes of their Premier League match at Loftus Road on Sunday.

Liverpool needed the help of two own goals for the win that lifted them to fifth in the table and left QPR bottom after a mesmerising finale with Liverpool's winning goal coming in the fifth minute of added time after Steven Caulker scored an own goal with virtually the last kick of the game.

Richard Dunne scored the first own goal to put Liverpool 1-0 ahead in the 67th minute before Eduardo Vargas equalised for QPR after 87 minutes.

Liverpool went 2-1 ahead with 15 seconds of normal time remaining when Philippe Coutino scored with a curling shot that took a deflection before Vargas headed Rangers level at 2-2 in the second minute of stoppage time.

One final Liverpool counter-attack in the 95th minute ended with Caulker putting through his own goal to give Liverpool all three points.

In the days other match Stoke City were playing at home to Swansea City in a 1500 GMT kickoff. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Pritha Sarkar)